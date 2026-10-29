Lindsay Clancy's lawyer breaks silence on whether she will testify against ex husband Patrick in lawsuit

Lindsay Clancy’s attorney has denied claims that the 36-year-old will testify in the civil case brought by her former husband, Patrick Clancy.

Patrick is suing two mental health professionals who treated his ex-wife prior to the incidents of January 24, 2023, in which she admits to strangling their three young children, five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson, and eight-month-old Callan, to death.

Lindsay's murder trial ended in a mistrial on September 4, after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict following seven days of deliberations, leaving prosecutors to decide whether to retry the case.

In the civil lawsuit, Patrick alleges the providers prescribed Lindsay multiple powerful psychiatric medications that worsened her mental health, failed to adequately monitor her condition and did not properly coordinate her treatment.

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He argues that they failed to recognise how seriously her mental health was deteriorating and that, with appropriate treatment, the deaths of their children could have been prevented.

Clancy’s murder trial ended without a unanimous jury verdict. (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

But Lindsay's attorney Kevin Reddington has denied rumors that his client will testify, as he clarified: "She never indicated that she intended to testify in Mr. Clancy’s lawsuit, and no one acting for her ever represented that she would. Mr. Clancy’s counsel does not speak for Lindsay Clancy."

But Patrick’s lawyer, Howard Cooper, told CBS: "We believe that Lindsay Clancy, once her Fifth Amendment issues are resolved one way or the other, will testify that she told these defendants explicitly that she had homicidal ideation, that she was worried about something awful happening to her kids."

Reddington further added: "Lindsay Clancy never told any of her healthcare providers that she harbored homicidal ideation toward her children."

It's currently unknown whether Lindsay, a former registered nurse, will stand trial again, after claiming that she bears no criminal responsibility for strangling her children, after allegedly experiencing a serious episode of post-partum psychosis when the incident unfolded.

Patrick has now filed a civil lawsuit. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The next major hearing is scheduled for Monday (November 2), when Lindsay and Reddington will appear at Plymouth Superior Court to argue that the charges against her should be dismissed on double jeopardy grounds.

If Judge William Sullivan grants the motion, Lindsay’s criminal charges could be dismissed, potentially preventing prosecutors from retrying her on charges related to the deaths of her three children.

However, if the judge denies the motion, Lindsay could face a second murder trial.

Prosecutors have not publicly announced how they intend to proceed if the motion is denied, though the decision could determine whether Clancy faces a second trial over the deaths of her three children.