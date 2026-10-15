Lindsay Clancy holdout juror alleges she was 'methodical' in the 'execution' in first interview since trial

Warning: This article contains discussion of baby loss which some readers may find distressing.

The holdout juror that prevented a result in the Lindsay Clancy trial is back in the news after his bombshell claims about the mother-of-three have come to light.

Michael Desronvil, 48, was the only person to vote that Clancy was guilty of murder, and has once again defended his decision to do so.

Desronvil, who was one of the 12 jurors on the case, said that he was sure Clancy was 'methodical' in the 'execution' of her three children, which pointed strongly to her guilt.

Advert

Speaking to Kayleigh McEnany at Fox News, Desronvil said: "From watching the video and listening in the courtroom, the thought process that goes behind, and to fulfill the commitment of doing that, I thought it was logical."

He added that one of the main reasons he voted guilty was 'how methodical [he] thought Lindsay was in the execution of the children' - Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months.

Lindsay Clancy admitted to killing her three young children in January 2023, but she pleaded not guilty to murder by reason of insanity (Photo by Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"That was really big for me, you know, from watching the video and also listening in the courtroom," he said. "The thought process that goes behind… to fulfill the commitment of doing that."

The initial trial concluded in September without a verdict after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision, resulting in a hung jury and a mistrial.

Clancy acknowledged that she had killed her three children in January 2023. However, she entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, arguing that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time of the deaths.

11 members of the jury agreed that Clancy should not be held criminally responsible, while Desronvil was the lone juror who disagreed.

He said the week-long deliberations were marked by difficult and occasionally strained discussions because of his guilty vote.

According to Desronvil, he had substantial evidence supporting his position, though he declined to reveal further details, 'out of respect for the other jurors and the court system.'

Michael Desronvil was the only juror to vote that Clancy was guilty of murder (Facebook)

In his first TV appearance since the conclusion of the Clancy trial, Desronvil was asked whether he had any reasonable doubt during the proceedings.

He replied simply: "No."

Following the mistrial, several fellow jurors publicly criticised Desronvil for refusing to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity. Some alleged that he had privately expressed doubts about Clancy's guilt despite ultimately voting to convict.

Those claims prompted Clancy's legal team to make a last-ditch effort to have him removed from the jury, arguing that he was allegedly unwilling to comply with the court's instructions.

In September, Desronvil's lawyer, Edward Paltzik, told Fox News that his client harboured no uncertainty whatsoever when it came to the question of reasonable doubt.

Clancy's trial ended in a mistrial after the jury were unable to come to a decision (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Paltzik also maintained that Desronvil's position was supported by extensive evidence.

Desronvil previously said he wanted the public to focus on Clancy's three children rather than on him, with him adding: "I have a daughter myself that's five years old. So seeing these three kids, it's emotional.

"You can see the innocence, the pure joy in them. It's hard to just take that away."

UNILAD has approached Edward Paltzik for comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.