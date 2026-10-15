Lindsay Clancy holdout juror alleges she was 'methodical' in the 'execution' in first interview since trial
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Lindsay Clancy holdout juror alleges she was 'methodical' in the 'execution' in first interview since trial

Michael Desronvil had a 'mountain of evidence' to defend his position, according to his attorney

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Crime, Mental Health, Court

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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