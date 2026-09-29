Lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy trial releases video for first time with heartbreaking message
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Lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy trial releases video for first time with heartbreaking message

Michael P. Desronvil wants to shift the focus away from himself and back onto the children

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Fox News

Topics: Crime, US News, Lindsay Clancy

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey