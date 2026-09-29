Lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy trial releases video for first time with heartbreaking message

The one juror who held out in the Lindsay Clancy case has released a video for the first time since a judge declared a mistrial.

Michael P. Desronvil was the only juror who voted against finding Lindsay Clancy not guilty of murder by reason of insanity, after she admitted fatally strangling her three children.

The juror's persistence in refusing to bend his opinion to form a unanimous decision ultimately led to the judge declaring a mistrial earlier this month.

Now, Desronvil has issued a heartbreaking statement, in which he has urged people to focus their attention on the three children who lost their lives — Cora, five, Dawson, three, and eight-month-old Callan.

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Clancy, who worked as a labor and delivery nurse in Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, has never denied killing her children, before attempting to take her own life. However, she says she did so because of a voice in her head while she suffered from postpartum psychosis.

The lone juror holdout led to a mistrial (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"I know the whole focus has been on me, but we want to reel everything back and put the focus on the three angels," Desronvil said in a video shared on Fox News' Hannity.

"The ones that can’t speak for themselves, the ones that can’t defend themselves, and the ones that can’t fight the battles — and those are Cora, Dawson and Callan."

The lone juror, who is said to be hiding out at an undisclosed location, went on to thank those who have supported him since the trial.

He said: "I want to thank God for my Catholic faith. I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to love my daughter. And foremost, I would like to thank everyone, every individual that has supported me throughout this difficult situation.

"Your prayers, your emotional support, your psychological support is a tremendous [gift] to my heart. That I feel, that I sense, that I know. I do want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you."

Desronvil's video comes just over a week after he released a statement with NewsNation explaining how he felt the other jurors weren't able understand his views on Clancy, while making serious accusations about their conduct.





He said: "I didn’t have any doubts. As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present.

"Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that [Clancy] knew exactly what she was doing and planned."

Clancy reappeared in court today (September 29) for her status hearing following the mistrial, as her lawyers ask Judge William Sullivan to dismiss the case altogether, rather than allowing prosecutors to retry her.

The three possible outcomes include the judge dismissing the case completely, the prosecution retry her meaning a whole new trial and jury or prosecutors pursue another resolution, such as negotiating a plea.

Another hearing is due to take place on November 2, where the court will consider concerns surrounding the jury's conduct.