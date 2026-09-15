Juror's brother in Lindsay Clancy trial reveals why he chose guilty and wouldn't agree with other jurors
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Juror's brother in Lindsay Clancy trial reveals why he chose guilty and wouldn't agree with other jurors

The brother of the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial defended his sibling's decision to vote guilty

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Crime, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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