Juror's brother in Lindsay Clancy trial reveals why he chose guilty and wouldn't agree with other jurors

The brother of the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial has broken his silence, defending his sibling's refusal to find the Massachusetts mother not guilty by reason of insanity while revealing their family has been trapped inside their home by harassment.

Speaking to the New York Post, the sibling addressed the intense nationwide debate ignited after Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on September 4 when the 12-person jury deadlocked 11-1.

Clancy, 36, faced three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the January 2023 strangulation deaths of her children—Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months—at the family's Duxbury home.

While 11 jurors agreed that Clancy lacked criminal responsibility due to severe postpartum psychosis and mental illness, the unidentified male juror refused to sign off on an acquittal, leaving the panel hopelessly divided after roughly 38 hours of deliberations.

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Addressing public scrutiny surrounding his brother's mindset, the sibling insisted the decision came down strictly to the testimony heard inside the courtroom.

Lindsay Clancy's trial ended in a mistrial (Photo by Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"[He] looked at the case, and he made the call," the brother stated. "For me, that's how I would do it. I would just listen to the case with all the evidence, and go from there."

He also firmly shut down circulating theories online that Catholicism or personal religious beliefs dictated his sibling's vote, stating plainly: "I don't think religion had anything to do with it."

Acknowledging the polarizing nature of the case, the brother admitted that his sibling's decision has triggered extreme fallout.

"His choice was good for some people, but not good for other people," he said, revealing that the juror's immediate family has faced severe hostility since the mistrial was announced. "My family cannot leave the house. They won't leave us alone and we don't know anything. People have been calling me, like, crazy."

Eleven jurors had voted to acquit her, but one juror opposed. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

He noted that critics have even gone as far as leaving angry notes at his mother’s home, adding that the family had no idea the man was even serving on the high-profile panel until the mistrial occurred.

"We didn't know. That's why I was shocked," he told the outlet. "He didn't tell us anything."

The brother's defense follows days of public frustration voiced by fellow jurors, including foreperson Roni Carlson and juror Nick Dargie, who publicly criticized the holdout for failing to articulate witness testimony or evidence to justify his guilty stance after allegedly acknowledging reasonable doubt.

Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, has since filed a motion asking the court to enter a finding of not guilty without subjecting his client to a second trial.

Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they intend to retry the case.