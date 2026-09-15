Dying man attends his own wake after being given less than a year to live as symptoms were dismissed as IBS
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Dying man attends his own wake after being given less than a year to live as symptoms were dismissed as IBS

More than 200 people came to Austen Cole's 'leaving do' after finding out he had terminal cancer

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Topics: UK News, Life, Health, Cancer

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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