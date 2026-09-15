Dying man attends his own wake after being given less than a year to live as symptoms were dismissed as IBS

Who wouldn't be interested in seeing what their own funeral would look like?

One man from the UK doesn't have to wonder, after attending his own living wake following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Austen Cole from Buckinghamshire in England says his symptoms were repeatedly dismissed as being IBS for more than six months, before being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The 55-year-old was then given the devastating prognosis of less than 12 months after doctors discovered the cancer had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

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Incredibly, the dad-of-two said he has a 'spring in his step' as he tries to remain 'as positive as possible' following the diagnosis.

Instead of feeling miserable about his situation, Austen had the brilliant idea to host his own 'leaving do' at his favorite pub The Dove, in Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes.

More than 200 people came to Cole's 'leaving do' (SWNS)

The unusual event saw more than 200 people gather to bid farewell to the now-retired self-employed ceramic tiler, including family, friends from past and present, work colleagues and his partner Tracey Nash.

"It was amazing and I loved every minute of it. There was so much laughter, love and fun," he said.

"I saw people I hadn’t seen since primary school, I couldn’t believe how many people came. The pub was packed. Tracey wanted to call it a celebration of my life but I called it my leaving do. It seemed right."

In fact, Austen had so much fun that it felt 'almost like a wedding,' as he spent all day and night going around talking to people, however things did take a somber turn when it came to saying goodbyes as people left.

"It was only as people left that it became more like a funeral and there were some tears," he said. "The leaving do started at 2.30pm and Tracey and I were the last ones standing at midnight… I can honestly say I loved being at my own wake. Why would I want to miss it?”

His partner Tracey said it was 'truly amazing to see how many people came to celebrate Austen and be part of such a special day'.

"The atmosphere was incredible, but what made it so meaningful was hearing so many people share their stories and memories of Austen," she said. "It gave everyone the chance to say the things they may have otherwise regretted never making the time to say."

He has vowed to enjoy whatever time he has left (SWNS)

Tracey added: "It was incredibly heartwarming to see Austen surrounded by so many of the friends he had made throughout the years, watching him laugh, smile and add to the stories and memories they were reminiscing about together.

"But my favourite part of the whole evening was seeing Austen realise just how deeply loved he is, and just how much of an impact he has had on so many people’s lives."

Austen, who has two adult children, 28-year-old Lois and Lloyd, 30, has vowed not to waste a single minute of time he has left, and has chosen not to go through chemotherapy, which would likely only lengthen his life by a matter of months.

"Weirdly people keep saying how well I look, even though I’m dying," he said. "I could have had chemo but it would only delay things by a couple of months and probably make me feel even worse. So I decided instead not to mope around but to make the most of every day I have left."

Austen added: "The way I see it is that I’ve been dealt a card and I have this illness but I’m not going to let it rule what life I have left. I can still be happy.

"Maybe that attitude is even paying off. Who knows, this time next year I might be holding a ‘Stuff You’ party to terminal cancer!”