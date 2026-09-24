Lindsay Clancy holdout juror makes bombshell allegation about fellow jurors during trial

The lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial has made a shocking claim about the other jurors in the case.

After six weeks of testimony, Massachusetts Judge William Sullivan declared a 'mistrial' in Clancy's case, as the 12 jurors were unable to come to a unanimous decision.

While the Clancy's fate hangs in the balance, with questions regarding a possible retrial looming on the horizon, one holdout juror was reportedly responsible for the hung jury.

NewsNation later identified the juror as Michael P. Desronvil after he gave the outlet a statement on September 17.

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But now, he has alleged that the other 11 jurors were illegally using the internet to conduct further research about the case.

A spokesperson for Desronvil accused several of the jurors of violating court orders by using their cellphones, per NewsNation's Senior Correspondent Brian Entin in a video released on September 22.

Michael P. Desronvil's representative has spoken out (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

According to jury processes, jurors are supposed to reach a verdict based entirely on what they see and hear in the courtroom.

That's because they need to stay away from any information that could be considered inadmissible or possibly taint their view.

Desronvil's spokesperson, Ray Mercel, told NewsNation that ‘everybody had their phones on them... there were jurors who were posting on social media, allegedly, while deliberations were going on’.

"I don't know if they were allowed their phones, but they weren't taken away," he alleged.

Speaking to the outlet earlier this month, Desronvil said via his spokesperson: "I didn’t have any doubts. As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present."

He continued: "Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she [Clancy] knew exactly what she was doing and planned."

This comes after Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, filed a motion asking Judge William Sullivan to probe Desronvil's phone metadata.

Kevin Reddington filed a motion requesting the juror's metadata (JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images)

Since the mistrial, several of the jurors have accused Desronvil of refusing to engage with their arguments, with juror Paula Devlin claiming that he made ‘no sense’ when defending his vote.

"The main thing he focused on is sometimes we would all want to talk at once, and that was very upsetting to him," she told the Daily Mail.

"He would get upset and say, 'Listen to what she's saying, listen to what he's saying, be respectful.'"

"That's how normal conversation works," Devlin continued. "But when that would happen, he would get upset and just take all this time lecturing us about not being respectful."

As it stands, a September 29 hearing is scheduled to determine whether a second trial will take place.