Idaho's 'Unknown Wanderer' cold case solved after 43 years
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Idaho's 'Unknown Wanderer' cold case solved after 43 years

A man known as the 'Unknown Wanderer' took his own life through cyanide poisoning in 1982

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Idaho 6 News

Topics: True crime, Crime, US News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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