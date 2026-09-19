First woman to be executed in US state in over 200 years requests all-female execution team for tragic reason
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First woman to be executed in US state in over 200 years requests all-female execution team for tragic reason

Christa Pike is scheduled to be executed on September 30

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections

Topics: True crime, US News, Crime, Death Row

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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