Expert warns there’s a ‘high risk’ Christa Gail Pike will have an ‘agonizing death’ ahead of execution
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Expert warns there’s a ‘high risk’ Christa Gail Pike will have an ‘agonizing death’ ahead of execution

Christa Gail Pike's execution date is drawing closer following her 30-year stint on death row

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections

Topics: Death Row, Crime, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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