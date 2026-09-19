Prince Harry gives update on Archie and Lilibet after they spent just two days at their first UK school
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Prince Harry gives update on Archie and Lilibet after they spent just two days at their first UK school

The Duke of Sussex addressed his UK return at his first public engagement since relocating from the US

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Topics: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Family, UK News, School

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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