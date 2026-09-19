Prince Harry gives update on Archie and Lilibet after they spent just two days at their first UK school

Prince Harry has opened up about his 'eventful' two weeks in the UK after having recently moved home from the US.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who share a staggering net worth, ditched Britain in 2020 after stepping down from their senior royal duties. They had been raising their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, stateside but unexpectedly moved back to the UK earlier this month.

The celebrity couple are said to have enrolled their kids in a school in the Cotswolds (where they're currently living), but they pulled them out just two days into the semester.

Confirming this, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: "The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family's security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.

Advert

"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family."

Prince Harry is dad to Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lilibet (Instagram)

Now Harry has addressed their undeniably turbulent return to England at the Invictus Spirit Awards on Thursday night (September 17), which marked one of King Charles' son's first public engagements since his big move.

Harry was asked by HELLO! what his highlight has been since coming back to the UK. He jokingly replied: "My highlight so far? Oh, I don’t know. Would I dare share it with you?"

But Harry went on to tell the magazine: "The last two weeks have been... it’s been eventful. But, you know, we’re getting stuck into the work. Kids are in school. We’re happy."

The dad-of-two failed to disclose any more information about his children's education in light of their recent removal from their first school.

Harry added that 'it’s great to be back on British soil' and expressed his excitement for next year's Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Harry pictured at the Invictus Games Foundation's inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex gave a moving speech at the awards night, the first of its kind from the Invictus Games Foundation, and reflected on what made him start it all in the first place.

"Many of you know the story of how Invictus began. In 2008, flying home from Afghanistan, I traveled alongside three seriously injured British servicemen and the coffin of a Danish soldier," Harry shared.

"That flight stayed with me because it helped me begin to understand two things about the military that would shape the rest of my life: it gives you purpose, identity, belonging, a team; and in a matter of seconds, injury or illness can take it all away."

His heartfelt speech continued: "Years later, after seeing the Warrior Games in America, we brought an idea back to London. We had less than a year to make it happen — which was probably useful, because it gave everyone less time to tell us it couldn’t be done. In September 2014, more than 400 competitors from 13 nations came together for the first ever Invictus Games.

"Now 12 years later, thousands have benefitted. We have 26 nations in our community, and the games are coming home!"

According to PEOPLE, Thursday night's event raised a whopping $2.2 million that will go toward the running of the games movement.