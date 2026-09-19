Mom desperate for answers after son's body found inside school chimney nearly two months after he vanished
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Mom desperate for answers after son's body found inside school chimney nearly two months after he vanished

Matthew Collado's body was discovered by an exterminator stuffed in a Queens public school chimney

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: News, True crime, New York, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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