River home to 500 crocodiles set to host rowing and canoeing at 2032 Olympics
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River home to 500 crocodiles set to host rowing and canoeing at 2032 Olympics

The Fitzroy River in Rockhampton, Queensland, has been endorsed

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Sport, Olympics, Australia, Animals

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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