River home to 500 crocodiles set to host rowing and canoeing at 2032 Olympics

A river in Australia has been endorsed for hosting Olympic and Paralympic rowing and canoeing events following an assessment that didn't take into account the 500 crocodiles living the the river already...

The 2032 Olympics will take place in Brisbane, and while Los Angeles Olympics haven't taken place yet the Aussies are already getting plans in place for six years time.

One of the things they're preparing for already is for the upcoming rowing and canoeing events – and the World Rowing and Paddle Worldwide have endorsed a specific river for the races to take place.

The Fitzroy River in Rockhampton, Queensland, will be used. The decision comes following a comprehensive and independent technical assessment.

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The report was commissioned Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority (GIICA).

Per a news release from GIICA, the assessment included:

surveys of the riverbed and competition course

analysis of river flows, water levels and Fitzroy Barrage operations

assessment of wind, weather and environmental conditions during the proposed Games period, and

on-water testing and modelling to evaluate flow, wind and wave conditions across a range of scenarios.

Saltwater crocodiles are known to attack humans (Getty Stock)

However, it failed to note that the river is also home to 500 saltwater crocodiles, according to BBC Sport – which are widely seen as the most aggressive type of crocodiles to humans.

Croc Attack warns on its website: "Adult saltwater crocodiles, like Nile crocodiles, frequently attack and kill humans. In recent years an average of 120-130 deaths have been recorded annually, though this number is believed to be higher, due to data deficiency from New Guinea.

"Extrapolated, it is possible that saltwater crocodiles are responsible for 150-200 human deaths annually, mostly in Indonesia. It is suspected that certain industries (particularly oil palm, tin-mining and aquaculture) have created conditions that have resulted in increased attack frequency, such as habitat destruction and reduced natural prey abundance."

UNILAD have approached the GIICA for comment.

Olympic events will take place on the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton, Australia (Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Away from the concerns about crocodiles, GIICA Chairman Stephen Conry AM celebrated the recent milestone ahead of the 2032 Olympics.

"GIICA is working collaboratively with Brisbane 2032 and the International Federations, while continuing validation assessments addressing venue requirements, design, risk mitigation and legacy outcomes," Conry said.

"The legacy benefits of the Games go well beyond 2032 with venues such as the Fitzroy River Flatwater Facility unlocking many long-term economic and social benefits for Rockhampton and Central Queensland."

It's hoped that by hosting Games flatwater events in Rockhampton it will inspire local athletes, boost the regional economy, and ensure the benefits of the Games are shared by communities across the state.