Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued warning as threat 'severe' after UK move

A former royal bodyguard has said it's important for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to remain 'discreet' amid their return to the United Kingdom.

"The threat to the UK and its assets, of which the Royal Family is one, is currently severe,” Simon Morgan, who is a former Met Police bodyguard to the British royal family told Page Six.

He told the outlet that being 'discreet and unobtrusive is really important' and that 'unsettling the environment would cause problems'.

Despite Harry not being a working member of the royal family anymore, he still holds the title of Prince, and is a highly recognizable public figure. As well as security risks arising from 'potential threats,' Morgan also pointed to other factors that could be relevant while assessing his security, including his high net worth, and status as a former military officer.

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Referencing Prince Harry's memoir Spare, Morgan noted how the father of two 'publicly discussed killing Taliban fighters,' suggesting public disclosures as such 'could expose himself to genuine security threats.'

Harry and Meghan made their return to the UK last month (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

It comes following the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pulled their children Archie and Lilibet, out of their school just two days into the semester, following 'security concerns'.

"The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family's security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said.

"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family.

"This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there," the statement concluded.

Here, Morgan told Page Six that the couple had 'done the right thing' by moving their children out of the school.

It is not yet known which school Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, will be moved to.

Sky News later reported that there was heavy traffic on the school run, with the distance between the couple's residence and the school putting 'extra pressure' on the security team.

All in all, Morgan told the outlet that it 'is possible' for Harry to maintain a private life - although the 'risks need to be identified' and a 'security plan needs to be created accordingly'.

Prince Harry 'responds' to King Charles' letter

King Charles published a letter addressing the couple's return to the UK (Photo by Richard Pohle / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

It's safe to say that the couple's first month back in the United Kingdom have been eventful - starting with a letter issued by King Charles which made their positions clear.

In the letter, King Charles confirmed the couple would be 'private citizens with commercial and charitable interests'.

He noted how the Sussex's stepped down from their royal duties, before moving to California in 2020.

"This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected," the letter read.

"The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity," the King continued, before making it clear that the couple will be unable to use the 'His and Her Royal Highness' titles.

Responding, Harry's team told told Daily Mail: "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."

They claimed they were aware of the letter before it was made public, but not the context.