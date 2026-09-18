Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued warning as threat 'severe' after UK move
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued warning as threat 'severe' after UK move

It comes following the news Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had pulled Archie and Lilibet out of their school following 'security concerns'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Topics: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Family

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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