Alabama killer's haunting final words before execution for double murder
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Alabama killer's haunting final words before execution for double murder

Jeffrey Lee had 17 visitors the day before his execution

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Alabama Department of Corrections

Topics: Alabama, Crime, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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