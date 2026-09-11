9/11 flight attendant's haunting final words capture what she saw moments before the crash

A 35-year-old flight attendant's final words onboard the first hijacked plane on September 11, 2001, have resurfaced, 25 years on from the tragic attacks.

Madeline Amy Sweeney was working onboard American Airlines Flight 11 when five terrorists hijacked the plane, headed to Los Angeles, and crashed it into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

But amid the horrifying chaos unfolding on the aircraft, Sweeney was able to get on the phone with an American Airlines manager, and calmly describe what was happening.

Investigators believe that within just 15 minutes of the plane taking off in Boston, the hijackers seized control.

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"This plane has been hijacked," she explained, according to an FBI report cited by the LA Times.

"A hijacker also cut the throat of a business-class passenger, and he appears to be dead."

Speaking with American flight services manager Michael Woodward, the flight attendant described the moment one 'had just gained access to the cockpit'.

She further added that of the three hijackers she noticed originally sitting in business class, 'one spoke English very well'.

But her final words were utterly devastating.

She was able to make a phone call to a manager on the ground. (@WCVB/YouTube)

As the aircraft rapidly began losing altitude as it headed for the World Trade Center, Woodward asked Sweeney if she could determine where the aircraft was.

"I see water and buildings," she said, before the receiver heard, 'Oh my God! Oh my God!'

FBI officials in Dallas, where American Airlines was based, later honored the flight attendant for maintaining an extraordinary sense of calm as the horrifying events unfolded in front of her.

"She was very, very composed, very detailed. It was impressive that she could do that," they said in a statement.

And she wasn't the only flight attendant on board a hijacked plane that day whose final words were documented.

The devastating attacks happened 25 years ago today (September 11). (HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

CeeCee Lyles was serving on United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed into an open field in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew attempted together to take back control of the plane.

It's thought the aircraft was headed for either the US Capitol Building or the White House in Washington, D.C.

"You have to listen to me carefully. I'm on a plane that's been hijacked," she said in a voicemail to her husband.

"They’ve hijacked the plane, I’m trying to be calm. We’re turned around, and I’ve heard that there’s planes that’s been, been flown into the World Trade Center. I hope to be able to see your face again baby. I love you."

CeeCee made a second call to her husband, in which she detailed their plan to throw boiling water at the hijackers.

Tragically, all 40 passengers and crew onboard the flight died when the plane crashed into an empty field.

But there is no doubt at all that they saved the lives of so many by diverting the aircraft.