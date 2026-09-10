Harrowing final phone call from 9/11 flight attendant moments before passengers fought back against hijackers
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Harrowing final phone call from 9/11 flight attendant moments before passengers fought back against hijackers

CeeCee Lyle was as a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 93, the fourth and final plane to be hijacked

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: 9/11 Memorial

Topics: US News, Plane

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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