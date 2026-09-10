Harrowing final phone call from 9/11 flight attendant moments before passengers fought back against hijackers

Almost everyone who was alive on September 11, 2001, remembers where they were when they learned of the devastating terrorist attack.

For Lorne Lyles, it was when he received a life-altering voicemail from his wife CeeCee Lyles, who told him the flight she was working on had been hijacked and re-routed to Washington D.C.

CeeCee was one of seven members of flight staff working on United Airlines Flight 93, the fourth plane to be hijacked that morning.

The flight had taken off from Newark International Airport as planned and was heading for San Francisco, before al-Qaeda terrorists took control.

After hearing the news that two planes had already been flown into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon that morning, the 33-year-old flight attendant called her husband but was unable to reach him.

Advert

She left a message at 9.47am, telling him: "You have to listen to me carefully. I'm on a plane that's been hijacked."

After relaying her love for her children, she added: "They’ve hijacked the plane, I’m trying to be calm. We’re turned around, and I’ve heard that there’s planes that’s been, been flown into the World Trade Center. I hope to be able to see your face again baby. I love you."

At 10.03am, CeeCee made a second call to her husband and this time, he picked up.

Lorne recalled his wife telling him of their plan to take back control of the plane with the help of all the passengers, by throwing boiling water at the hijackers.

CeeCee Lyle died alongside 40 other passengers and flight staff on 9/11 (9/11 Memorial)

The couple said an emotional prayer together and the call ended with CeeCee telling him: "We're getting ready to do it now, it's happening!"

Tragically, all 40 passengers and crew onboard the flight died when the plane crashed into an empty field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, however there is no doubt CeeCee and her peers' actions saved the lives of many more when they diverted the plane away from its intended destination.

CeeCee, who has been hailed as a hero, had previously worked as a police officer, working her way up from patrol officer to detective, before changing her career path in a bid to see more of the world.

It would be this experience which helped her stay calm in the face of terror and allow her to support her fellow crew and passengers as they fought back control of the aircraft.