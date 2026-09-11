'Secret' code discovered in Great Pyramid may hold clues to the ancient wonder's true purpose
Home>News>World News

'Secret' code discovered in Great Pyramid may hold clues to the ancient wonder's true purpose

Researchers are looking into what the 'secret' code actually means

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: History, Egypt, World News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: