'Secret' code discovered in Great Pyramid may hold clues to the ancient wonder's true purpose

The Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt is one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, but there's still a lot of mystery surrounding the iconic landmark.

With how old the ancient pyramids in Egypt actually are, you'd think experts would know all there is know.

While conspiracy theories may be rife, one researcher has argued that the landmark's greatest message may actually be hiding in plain sight.

Sefy Levy believes that measurements of the pyramid's exterior form a numerical system, with a 'secret' code carved into the monument's height, base, sides and shape.

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Furthermore, Levy claims the number matches with the calendar and cycles of the moon and planets.

The expert believes the code were used to preserve the Egyptians' knowledge of maths and time, the Daily Mail reported.

A 'secret' code may have the answer (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In the paper published in SSRN and Zenodo, Levy wrote: "The pyramid was not built to last forever because it contained something valuable.

"It was built to last forever because it was something valuable. The pyramid is not a container for knowledge. It is the knowledge, made stone."

The Mail notes that Levy uncovered the alleged code by looking into the Great Pyramid's measurements and dividing them by fractions that were used by the ancient Egyptians.

The papers state that a significant 27.5 figure was of interest, which is certainly very close to the 27.55 day cycle the Moon when its closest to our planet.

Levy also claims that other matches from his study are similar to the repeating cycles of planets within our solar system such as Venus and Jupiter.

It should be worth noting that the numerical code presented by Levy is only part of a much wider argument the researcher is trying to prove surrounding the Great Pyramid's purpose.

Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt remains somewhat of a mystery (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Levy believes the first land rose from a world covered in water, and the expert may well continue his research to provide the public on further details surrounding Egypt's most famous landmark.

It's worth noting that the study published in August remains highly speculative due to it not undergoing independent peer review.

Studies on the landmark over the next few years will certainly be interesting!