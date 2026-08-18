Death row killer claims murder was 'an accident' in final words before execution
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Death row killer claims murder was 'an accident' in final words before execution

William Frances Silvia, 61, was pronounced dead after receiving a three-drug lethal injection at Florida State Prison.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Provided by the Florida Department of Corrections

Topics: Death Row, Florida, Crime

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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