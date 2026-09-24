What serial killer Aileen Wuornos had instead of her last meal before execution

Aileen Wuornos earned herself the title of one of the most notorious female serial killers in US history, when she was convicted of killing seven men in Florida between 1989 and 1990.

Wuornos, who suffered an incredibly traumatic childhood before going on to become a sex worker to survive extreme poverty, initially pleaded self-defense.

However, the killer made history when she later withdrew her claim and ultimately asked for her own execution.

She died at 9.47am on October 9, 2002, after being executed by lethal injection, making her just the tenth woman in America to be executed since capital punishment was reinstated in the US in 1976.

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Aileen Wuornos murdered seven men along Florida highways between 1989 and 1990 while working as a sex worker. (Florida Department of Corrections)

Aileen Wuornos' death row meal

In many countries where capital punishment is still in practice, death row inmates are offered the chance to request a final meal of their choosing before their execution.

Many people find this practice fascinating and are keen to learn what death row inmates choose as their final feast.

However, Wuronos, like the famed serial killer Ted Bundy, declined the offer of a final meal and instead opted for a simple cup of coffee.

According to records made by the Florida Department of Corrections, 'Wuornos declined the traditional last meal, which could have been anything she wanted for under $20, and instead was given a cup of coffee.'

Aileen Wuornos was executed by lethal injection in 2002. (Netflix)

Aileen Wuornos killed seven men

At the time the murders took place, Wuronos had been working as a sex worker along Florida highways and the men she killed are believed to be men who picked her up while she was soliciting.

Wuornos' first victim was 51-yea-old Richard Mallory, who she claimed had picked her up for sex but ended up driving her somewhere secluded before violently raping and assaulting her.

She said she shot Mallory because she believed he was going to be killed.

As it turned out, Mallory did have a previous jail sentence for attempted sexual assault, however Wuornos' allegations were discarded after she withdrew her self-defense claims.

She went on to murder David Spears, Charles Carskaddon, Peter Siems, Troy Burress, Charles Humphreys and Walter Antonio.

In several of the killings, Wuornos stole money and belongings from her victims before stealing their cars.

A year before her execution, Wuornos admitted: "I killed those men, robbed them cold as ice. And I'd do it again, too."

Wuornos had been in a relationship with a woman called Tyria Moore while she committed the murders, with prosecutors alleging the motivation behind the crimes was to fund their lifestyle.