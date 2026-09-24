What serial killer Aileen Wuornos had instead of her last meal before execution
Home>News>Crime

What serial killer Aileen Wuornos had instead of her last meal before execution

Aileen Wuornos was sentenced to death after being convicted of murdering seven men

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Netflix, True crime, Crime, US News, Death Row

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

Choose your content: