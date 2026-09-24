Argentina makes new haunting move in Falklands row as newest threat issued to UK
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Argentina makes new haunting move in Falklands row as newest threat issued to UK

The UK has accused the Falklands of 'wholly unacceptable' obstruction and harassment

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: John Lamparski/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: World News, UK News, Politics

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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