Donald Trump makes bold claim about Falklands War in trip to Dublin as Argentina's threat looms

Donald Trump has claimed he could 'settle' any war over the Falkland Islands as he visits leaders in Ireland this weekend (September 12).

The US president made the comments as he met with Irish leaders during his September 12 and 13 visit, once again putting the long-running dispute over the British overseas territory firmly in the spotlight.

The Falkland Islands, known as the Islas Malvinas in Argentina, have been at the centre of a decades-long sovereignty dispute between Britain and Argentina.

The row infamously led to the Falklands War in 1982, when Argentina invaded the islands and Britain sent forces to retake them. Argentina surrendered after 74 days of fighting, but it has continued to claim the islands ever since, while the UK maintains they are British territory.

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And the dispute has been thrust back into the spotlight in recent weeks after Argentine President Javier Milei renewed his country's claim to the islands.

But during his visit to Ireland this weekend for the Irish Open, which is being held at his golfing resort in Doonbeg, County Clare, Trump claimed he would be able to 'settle' a war over the islands.

The president is currently on a two-day visit to Ireland. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

However, the president previously indicated he might not back the UK’s sovereignty over the Falklands if Argentina launched an attack.

Speaking with reporters this weekend, Trump suggested the UK would not 'be willing to travel that far' if Argentina decided to invade, noting that it would take 'weeks by boat'.

He said: "I’m not sure they’re doing that. They have a little problem with immigration.

As it stands, the Falkland Islands are a British territory. (Getty Stock Images)

"They have a little problem with energy, and then have some other problems they have to take care of.

As he added: "I’m sure I’ll be called into that potential disaster, but if they do, I’ll probably be able to settle, settle it out."

He is currently in Dublin before traveling to his golfing resort in Doonbeg, County Clare. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The comments come after Prime Minister Andy Burnham clarified that the UK would be 'relentless' in defending the Falkland Islanders’ right to be British.

While President Milei noted that the island's are Argentina's 'future'.

But it's not the only bold claim Trump has made so far on his visit.

The president also said he would love to see a united Ireland while at a meeting with the Taoiseach, Irish Prime Minister.

He branded it a 'fantastic' thing, as he added: "Now the UK would have something to say about it obviously but I think it would be a great thing, I mean, how can it be bad?"

Trump further noted that his country's relationship with Ireland is 'stronger than ever'.