Argentina's president Javier Milei makes big threat over Falkland Islands as Trump issues new ultimatum to UK
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Argentina's president Javier Milei makes big threat over Falkland Islands as Trump issues new ultimatum to UK

Javier Milei claimed in a televised address that the 'Falklands are Argentinean'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Donald Trump, World News, UK News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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