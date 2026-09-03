Jury in Lindsay Clancy trial deadlocked for third time as defense calls for juror to be removed
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Jury in Lindsay Clancy trial deadlocked for third time as defense calls for juror to be removed

The panel has ended a third day of deliberations without a decision, amid high courtroom tension and a defense request to remove a juror.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Crime, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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