Trump’s plans for ‘spectacular’ Irish ballroom have run into a 2mm problem

Donald Trump's plans to build a ballroom at his golf resort in Ireland have been halted, as environmentalists brand the move 'reprehensible'.

It seems the US president really seems to have a thing for ballrooms.

While plans for his grand White House ballroom have been underway for some time, facing many problems of its own along the way, another one of his plans has hit a rather significant roadblock - but this time in Ireland.

Trump is visiting Ireland this weekend (September 12) for a two-day visit, which will see him meet Irish leaders in Dublin before heading to his golf resort in Doonbeg, County Clare, to watch the Irish Open - and, presumably, cast an approving eye over his latest development.

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And while the problem standing in the way of the project getting the green light is only 2mm, it’s proving to be a rather significant sticking point.

Ultimately, the president's plans have been blocked over concerns they could damage the fragile sand dunes that are home to the endangered Vertigo angustior, also known as the narrow-mouthed whorl snail.

Snails are quite literally standing in his way. (Getty Stock Images)

And while he promised to be 'a friend' to the rare species when he bought the residence in 2014, many claim that the population has been decimated under Trump’s ownership.

Speaking with the Financial Times, Tony Lowes, director of activist group Friends of the Irish Environment, said: "Friends like Trump we don’t need."

Objector Liam Madden added: "The near extinction of a previously thriving species is reprehensible.

"And another protected species - bats - are about to take joint centre stage in this matter."

But it seems not all residents in Doonbeg, the small Irish village, are opposed to Trump's grand plans.

In fact many argue a permanent ballroom was always part of the local community’s plan before the US president ever acquired the resort.

Trump has also faced difficulties with his White House ballroom plans. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Retired school teacher, James Griffin, 79, said: "I separate the economics from the politics."

As local shop owner Rita McInerney added: "We care about the environment and we want to protect it but we’ve had objections from Bondi Beach [Australia] to California and everywhere in between because Trump’s name is associated with it.

"It would be a big blow to the local community if the ballroom isn’t built."

Trump is flying over to watch the Irish Open, which is taking place at his golf course, and the village expects the event to bring €10mn in economic benefits.