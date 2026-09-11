Deadly cyclospora lettuce outbreak that infected nearly 13,000 people is finally over, CDC says
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Deadly cyclospora lettuce outbreak that infected nearly 13,000 people is finally over, CDC says

The parasitic outbreak which triggered 'explosive' diarrhea across 21 states has finally been contained.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: US News, Health

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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