Deadly cyclospora lettuce outbreak that infected nearly 13,000 people is finally over, CDC says

Federal health officials have officially declared an end to the largest and most widespread cyclospora outbreak in United States history after contaminated iceberg lettuce sickened close to 13,000 people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday, September 11, that the multi-state outbreak has run its course, confirming that recalled produce is no longer on retail shelves or being served in commercial kitchens.

By the time the outbreak subsided, the microscopic parasite had caused 12,883 confirmed infections spanning 21 states.

At least 570 individuals were admitted to hospitals due to severe complications, and two deaths were linked to the infection, according to joint data released by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

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The scale of the illness eclipsed all prior domestic records for cyclosporiasis. Michigan was identified as the hardest-hit jurisdiction, where infection rates climbed so high that approximately one in every 1,000 residents contracted the illness.

The infections were traced back to Taylor Farms lettuce products (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Investigators tracing the infection cluster initially identified illnesses among patrons who had eaten shredded iceberg lettuce at Taco Bell restaurants.

Federal contact tracers tracked the tainted supply back to Taylor Farms de Mexico, which sourced iceberg lettuce grown in central Mexico.

On July 17, Taylor Farms issued a widespread voluntary recall covering bulk produce sent to institutional food service operators alongside bagged grocery items, including Marketside-brand shredded lettuce and salad kits sold at Walmart locations.

Health regulators noted that the vast majority of patients contracted the infection before the mid-July recall went into effect. Because cyclosporiasis can take up to two weeks to produce symptoms and several additional weeks for lab confirmation and epidemiological reporting, official case numbers continued to rise well after the contaminated produce had been removed from circulation.

The parasite is not typically life-threatening but has some pretty uncomfortable symptoms (Getty Stock Images)

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a single-celled intestinal parasite that infects the small intestine, typically spreading when food or water is contaminated with fecal matter. The infection causes prolonged gastrointestinal distress, including explosive watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, severe bloating, nausea, fatigue, and rapid weight loss. Left untreated, symptoms can persist for over a month or recur in cycles.

While the CDC has closed its public health warning, the FDA confirmed that its formal inquiry remains open.

"FDA remains confident that all recalled iceberg lettuce related to this specific Cyclospora outbreak is off the market," the agency said in an update. "Although the outbreak is over, FDA's outbreak investigation remains ongoing. FDA will continue to work with federal, state, and international partners to complete its investigation and will provide updates as they become available."



