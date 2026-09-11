Crime analyst sentenced to 10 years after DNA evidence manipulation puts hundreds of cases in question

A former veteran forensic scientist with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after systematically manipulating DNA testing data across hundreds of criminal cases spanning nearly three decades.

Yvonne "Missy" Woods, 66, was handed the decade-long sentence following an investigation that sent shockwaves through Colorado’s judicial system, jeopardizing old convictions, upending pending prosecutions, and undermining the integrity of state forensic science.

Woods, who worked at the state crime lab for 29 years before quietly stepping down in late 2023 amid an internal inquiry, admitted to altering data, cutting crucial scientific corners, and omitting critical control results during her testing procedures, reports NBC News.

A sweeping comprehensive review launched by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed that Woods had manipulated or compromised test data in over 1000 forensic cases between 1994 and 2023.

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While state investigators concluded that Woods did not fabricate entire DNA profiles from scratch or falsely substitute foreign DNA into evidence samples, her routine practice of deleting data, bypassing validation protocols, and tampering with forensic results directly breached international accreditation standards and state laboratory guidelines.

Yvonne "Missy" Woods spent almost thirty years tampering with DNA evidence (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

The ripple effect of her actions has wreaked havoc across the state’s criminal justice system.

Prosecutors, defense attorneys, and judges across Colorado have been forced to re-evaluate dozens of high-profile convictions, including decades-old rape and murder cases where Woods' DNA analysis served as pivotal trial evidence.

In 2025, a 1994 murder conviction against Michael Clark was officially vacated after prosecutors acknowledged the DNA evidence handled by Woods was unreliable.

Other homicide cases have resulted in reduced plea sentences to avoid relying on her tainted work at trial, while further appeals—including that of Ryan Hicks, sentenced to life without parole for a 2014 murder—continue making their way through the appellate courts.

The scandal also placed a massive financial burden on taxpayers. State lawmakers and prosecutors’ offices were forced to allocate millions of dollars to independent forensic laboratories to re-test and audit thousands of physical evidence samples handled by Woods during her tenure.

During court proceedings, prosecutors stressed that Woods’ calculated manipulation constituted an egregious breach of the public trust, trading scientific accuracy for expedited results and manufactured performance metrics.

Defense counsel meanwhile, argued Woods was overwhelmed by crushing workloads and systemic lab pressures, but prosecutors emphasized that her routine deceit severely harmed both victims and defendants by tainting the pursuit of justice.

Woods pleaded guilty to multiple charges including: perjury, attempting to influence a public servant, forgery, and committing a cybercrime.

Acknowledging the harm she had done, she told the court: "For many years I was entrusted with evidence that could have profound consequences for defendants, victims, families and the courts. I failed that responsibility. I am deeply sorry for that failure.”

”I take responsibility for the offenses to which I pled guilty, and I know that an apology cannot undo the harm or restore the trust that was lost."

She will now serve her 10-year term in state custody, while legal teams throughout Colorado continue the painstaking, multi-year process of reviewing every single conviction touched by her discredited forensic work.