Crime analyst sentenced to 10 years after DNA evidence manipulation puts hundreds of cases in question
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Crime analyst sentenced to 10 years after DNA evidence manipulation puts hundreds of cases in question

Former Colorado CBI analyst Yvonne "Missy" Woods was caught tampering with DNA evidence over a period spanning almost three decades in total

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Topics: Crime, Colorado, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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