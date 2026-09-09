Man dubbed California’s ‘butt sniffer’ sentenced to 170 days in prison after violating special parole condition
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Man dubbed California’s ‘butt sniffer’ sentenced to 170 days in prison after violating special parole condition

Calese Crowder has been filmed 'hunkering down' behind females in an attempt to smell them without their knowledge

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Glendale Police Department

Topics: Los Angeles, Crime, US News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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