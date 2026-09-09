A convicted 'butt sniffer' has been sentenced to 170 days in jail after violating his very specific parole conditions.

Sex offender Calese Crowder has a number of arrests on his rap sheet, for allegedly sniffing the rear ends of females in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, California.

The 39-year-old first became known as the 'butt sniffer' after a video went viral on TikTok in August 2023, appearing to show him following a woman around a Barnes & Noble in Burbank, before crouching down low behind her and attempting to smell her buttocks without her knowledge.

'Butt sniffer' has a long history of offenses

But while this clip is what gained him the most notoriety, it was far from his only offense.

After the clip went viral, a number of women came forward alleging similar incidents in stores around the Glendale and Burbank area. During that time, however, Glendale police were investigating Crowder for a much more serious offense.

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Around the same time as the TikTok video, Crowder was accused of peeping into a family home while children were present. He was arrested and Glendale Police Department issued a statement, naming him as a person of interest in related cases.

Burglary conviction and stalking allegations

According to the LA Times, former LA Lakers player Robert Horry's wife previously alleged that Crowder had been stalking their daughter.

The publication reports that Crowder did go to prison during the time period, however details of his charges could not be confirmed.

Police records describe the 39-year-old as a convicted sex offender who has been on parole after being convicted for burglary, with NBC reporting a pattern of lewd behavior from at least 2021.

Crowder sent back to jail

Most recently, Crowder was arrested on 28 August after Glendale police were informed of a man behaving suspiciously and bending down near female customers at several different businesses in the area.

Officers attended a store where witnesses described seeing a man 'hunkered down' and getting close enough to smell people.

Surveillance footage obtained by Eyewitness News appears to show the man crouching down near an employee who was stocking shelves in Big Sav Discount Store.

After identifying Crowder as the man in the footage, police were able to track him down and arrest him for violating the terms of his parole.

He will now spend a further 170 days in county jail for his parole violation.