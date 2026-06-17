Woman sentenced for death of Kim Kardashian look-alike after administering illegal butt injection

A woman has been sentenced to prison after administering injections leading to the death of an OnlyFans model.

Christina Ashten Gourkani, 34, who gained a following for her resemblance to reality star Kim Kardashian, died in April 2023 after Vivian Alexandra Gomez administrated illegal butt injections.

The illegal silicone butt injection procedure is said to have taken place in a Burlingame hotel in California, prosecutors said.

Prior to the procedure, the outlet reports that Gourkani and her fiancé met with Gomez, who ran an unlicensed cosmetology business.

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Gourkani fell ill shortly after receiving the Gluteal silicone injections, and was rushed to hospital. Tragically, she died just a day later due to respiratory failure and a pulmonary embolism, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said.

Vivian Alexandra Gomez was sentenced to prison following the death of Christina Ashten Gourkani (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

Gomez, who is a resident of Florida, flew to California to administer the injections, and reportedly left California to return to her home state after the procedure.

She was then arrested on a warrant issued in San Mateo County.

On Monday June 15, Gomez was sentenced to four years in prison in connection to the death of Gourkani, NBC Bay Area reports.

In March, the San Mateo County District Attorney posted on X: "Vivian Alexandra Gomez (53) found guilty of felony involuntary manslaughter & practicing medicine without a license. April '23, she flew to SF airport and administered gluteal injections to the victim at a hotel.

"The victim became immediately ill & died of respiratory failure."

NBC Bay Area reported that she did not wish to appeal her sentence.

Christina Ashten Gourkani died in April 2023 (Christina Ashten Gourkani/Instagram)

What are Gluteal silicone injections?

These injections are filled with substances such as silicone, which are injected directly into the buttocks. However, they are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cosmetic purposes, including in the buttocks.

Mya Care states that procedures are 'often performed by unlicensed or untrained practitioners in non-medical settings, which increases the risk of complications'.

Adding, Heathline states: "Commonly used materials in buttock injections — including hydrogel and silicone — can travel to other parts of the body, leading to granuloma lumps."

Other dangers of these injections include infections and disfigurement, with strokes also occurring in some cases.

The site also states there have been 'a number of reported deaths' from such injections, with warnings that 'inexperienced providers may accidentally inject the materials into your blood vessels,' which can travel to the heart - turning fatal.