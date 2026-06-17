Woman sentenced for death of Kim Kardashian look-alike after administering illegal butt injection
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Woman sentenced for death of Kim Kardashian look-alike after administering illegal butt injection

Christina Ashten Gourkani died in April 2023 after she was rushed to hospital following the procedure

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Topics: Crime, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh