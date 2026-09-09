'Doomsday prophet' shares why he was the target of duct-taped plane passenger 'racist' meltdown
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'Doomsday prophet' shares why he was the target of duct-taped plane passenger 'racist' meltdown

Author Jonathan Cahn claims Arthur Layne Lyundeen attacked him on an American Airlines flight to Newark

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Richard O'Lenick

Topics: American Airlines, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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