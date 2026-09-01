Prosecutor says Duane 'Keffe D' Davis spent 18 years telling ‘anybody who will listen’ he was guilty of Tupac's killing
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Prosecutor says Duane 'Keffe D' Davis spent 18 years telling ‘anybody who will listen’ he was guilty of Tupac's killing

Davis spoke about his role in the shooting in his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: John Locher / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Tupac Shakur, True crime, Las Vegas

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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