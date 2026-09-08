Man who helped duct tape passenger to plane seat after 'racist meltdown' reveals what really happened on flight
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Man who helped duct tape passenger to plane seat after 'racist meltdown' reveals what really happened on flight

The 67-year-old has since lost his job as new details emerge about the mid-air confrontation

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Credit: ABC News/Richard Olenick

Topics: US News, Crime, Plane

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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