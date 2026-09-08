A passenger accused of attacking fellow travelers and hurling racist and homophobic slurs during a flight has been fired from his real-estate job, while one of the men who helped restrain him has revealed the full story of what happened.

Arthur Layne Lundeen, 67, was arrested after Flight 618 was diverted to Baltimore on September 3 while traveling from Dallas to Newark.

Maryland transportation Police charged him with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct, and he was later released, with a court appearance scheduled for October 19.

The man who helped bring the alleged outburst under control is Richard O'Lenick, 53, the owner of Gun for Hire in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

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O'Lenick and his employee, retired police officer Juan Mejia, were returning from a gun expo in Reno, Nevada, when Lundeen's behavior turned violent.

According to The Daily Voice, O'Lenick said Lundeen had looked at him and warned, "We're all going to die. This plane is going to crash."

O'Lenick replied, "You're going to meet a couple of new friends when we land."

The alleged incident happened on an American Airlines flight (Horacio Villalobos Corbis/Getty Images)

What happened on American Airlines Flight 618?

The confrontation reportedly developed after the flight had been underway for around two hours.

O'Lenick said Lundeen was speaking loudly and using profanity before allegedly directing racial and homophobic slurs at a black flight attendant.

The situation then became physical, with Lundeen accused of striking passengers.

Mejia and O'Lenick intervened as other people tried to get away, and flight attendants brought zip ties and duct tape to help restrain him.

O'Lenick said the pair were committed to handling the situation together.

“I knew we were going to be doing this together, it wasn’t a thought,” he said. “I’ve got his back and he’s got mine.”

The restraint did not immediately end the struggle. O’Lenick said Lundeen continued fighting and bit Mejia, while also trying to bite O’Lenick.

Lundeen’s head was eventually taped to the seat after the men said he remained difficult to control.

“It was a pretty volatile situation for a while,” O’Lenick said. “Safety was definitely a concern, and not knowing where it was going and what the intent was.”

Lundeen was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct, according to court records. (News 4 Tucson KVOA-TV)

Why was the American Airlines flight diverted?

American Airlines said Flight 618 was diverted to Baltimore/Washington International Airport because of a disruptive customer.

Once the aircraft arrived, law enforcement boarded and assisted with removing Lundeen before the flight continued to Newark.

O’Lenick and Mejia remained with Lundeen until authorities took control.

Lundeen was arrested upon arrival in Baltimore by Maryland Transportation Authority police and charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree assault, according to The Independent.

The incident has also meant that Lundeen has lost his job with Long Realty, the Arizona company where he worked as a real-estate agent.

They posted to Facebook: "Long Realty is aware of reports concerning criminal charges filed against a former affiliated real estate agent arising from an incident that allegedly occurred during a commercial flight.

“Upon learning of the incident, Long Realty promptly ended its affiliation with the individual. The individual is no longer associated with or authorized to represent Long Realty in any capacity,” the company said.

“The conduct described in the reports is wholly inconsistent with the professionalism, integrity, compassion, and respect for others that Long Realty expects from those affiliated with the company.”

American Airlines issued the following statement: “On Sept 3, American Airlines flight 618 diverted to Baltimore (BWI) due to a disruptive customer.

“Upon arrival, law enforcement met the aircraft and assisted with deplaning the customer before the flight continued to its destination.

"The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we do not tolerate violence.

'We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.”