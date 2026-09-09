Trump’s bizarre AI posts have a secret strategy behind them, expert claims

Rarely a day passes by without Donald Trump posting on Truth Social - and there's never a dull day with his huge number of 'AI generated' memes.

Last month, the President posted an AI photograph alongside his predecessors, Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, as they signed a map of the United States. Of course, that wasn't the first, or last. Most recently, Donald Trump made headlines after he shared an edited video of a man fainting in front of King Charles.

Elsewhere, he's also posted a picture of himself 'winning the Presidential election in 2028' - despite not being eligible to run.

"The unfortunate thing is that actually this works. Or at least they have found that this works and in terms of social media and the necessity, apparently, of politicians to master social media, this is kind of how it’s done. [It’s] precisely developed," journalist Michael Wolff said on Inside Trump’s Head podcast, by the Daily Beast.

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Trump regularly posts on Truth Social (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

He claimed that the 'strategy' worked 'very well' during his battle with Ron DeSantis for their GOP nomination in 2024 - claiming that DeSantis became a 'subject of mockery'.

“The social media strategy is something that was very precisely developed and developed in an interesting way," he added.

In his opinion, he believes that these type of posts work because it 'breaks down the self-seriousness of politicians, the earnestness, the dullness of political culture'.

He then claimed that the posts were 'not done by the White House'.

“This is not done by the White House, this is done by a kind of, squad of, you know, guys in their basement who the Trump team encouraged - sometimes gave financial resources to," he continued to claim.

"They just sit there, their job is to make Trump memes," he continued.

A White House spokesperson denied Wolff's claims to UNILAD, adding: "TRUTH Social is the most powerful and popular social media platform in the world because it serves as President Trump’s authentic voice, where he communicates directly with the American people and the world without the biased media taking him out of context.”

Wolff made a number of claims about Trump's 'AI posts' (YouTube/Daily Beast)

The President's latest controversy, however, was nothing to do with AI.

Earlier today, September 9, the President hit back after claims he made about being carried away from Ground Zero by firefighters on September 11, 2001 were branded false by several news outlets.

Responding on Truth Social, the President said: "Everything I said was exactly accurate and, to prove the point, I am attaching clips of me there with numerous of my people, including my then Head of Security, Matthew Calamari, who has confirmed that very sad trip to Lower Manhattan, many times, to many different Journalists, but it’s a story that just won’t die.

"The Fake News doesn’t want to listen, even when they know their story is false. That’s why their approval ratings are at an All Time LOW, but mine are VERY HIGH!".