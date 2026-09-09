Trump’s bizarre AI posts have a secret strategy behind them, expert claims
Home>News>US News

Trump’s bizarre AI posts have a secret strategy behind them, expert claims

He claimed the President has 'a squad of guys' to make Trump memes

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Truth Social, Artificial Intelligence

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: