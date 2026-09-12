We had 10 children in 10 years, our weekly grocery bill is enough to make your eyes water

Cassanda and Jacob Maurice, parents of ten kids in Utah, have detailed the staggering amount of money they spend on groceries every week.

While they don't quite match the UK's Radford family and their 22 children, the married couple are parents to Steven, 17, Christopher, 15, identical twins William and Ryan, who are 14, fraternal twins Max and Spencer, 12, as well as Thomas, ten, Henry, nine, Lily, eight, and Peter, who is the youngest at seven.

The family live in a four-bedroom house, with one room for Cassanda and Jacob, eight of the children sharing two of the rooms, while the remaining two have the other.

While it may be pretty hectic at times, to the point where Jacob wears earplugs if it becomes a bit too much, the parents-of ten wouldn't change a thing, particularly when they think about the most rewarding part of parenthood.

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Cassanda and Jacob Maurice have had ten children in ten years (Supplied)

Speaking about the best thing about being parents to their ten children, Cassanda told UNILAD: "Honestly, seeing them interact with each other, playing with each other and hanging out.

"I really wanted to have all of the kids within 10 years because that's how my family was and my oldest brother and my youngest brother seemed to get along pretty well."

As you'd probably expect, having ten kids is going to be pretty expensive, particularly when it comes to the weekly grocery shop.

While Cassanda told UNILAD she initially pays $300, Jacob explained that further food expenses throughout the week means its actually closer to an eye-watering total of $500.

"It's probably more like $500," he said, explaining: "The first shopping she does is $300, but then we go and get other things. I think I budget like $1,000 a week for food and gas."

You'd think Christmas would be a pretty expensive time for the family as well, and while it certainly isn't cheap, Cassanda and Jacob try not to overload the children with gifts.

"A number of years ago, we realized when we tried to give the kids a bunch of presents, they were just more sad," Jacob said.

Christmas is not as hectic as you may think (Supplied)

Cassanda added: "It was just a lot and overwhelming because there was so much going on. We've scaled back to everybody gets three presents."

Such has meant the parents of ten are able to enjoy activities with their children throughout the year, including some downtime away from the family home.

Cassanda explained that the family are able to treat themselves to a vacation every year thanks to the income the pair make from sharing their family life to over 600,000 followers on TikTok.

Away from showing the world what they get up to with their ten children, Cassanda is a stay-at-home mom, as she 'takes care of all the children and all of their schedules'.

Meanwhile, Jacob works as a mechanical engineer, mostly doing consumer product design.