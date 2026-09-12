We had 10 children in 10 years, our weekly grocery bill is enough to make your eyes water
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We had 10 children in 10 years, our weekly grocery bill is enough to make your eyes water

While the parents initially spend $300 on the weekly food shop, they soon realize they haven't bought enough...

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Life, Parenting, Money

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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