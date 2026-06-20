Putting a dollar bill in your fridge for a one-minute test could save you money, expert says
Home>News>Money

Putting a dollar bill in your fridge for a one-minute test could save you money, expert says

The test could save you a lot of cash...

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Life, Money

Callum Jones
Callum Jones