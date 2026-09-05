UK's Falkland Islands stance revealed after Argentina's president makes big threat

The World Cup is meant to bring countries together - but tell that to Argentina and the UK.

But ever since Lionel Messi's side beat England 2-1 in the semi-finals back in July, the rivalry between the two nations has bubbled over off the field.

Spearheaded by the Argentinian soccer side, who paraded a banner round on the pitch that read, 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas', which translates to 'The Falklands are Argentine'.

Fast-forward two months, and tensions have bubbled over as Argentine President Javier Milei addressed his nation with a fiery televised speech, claiming the disputed archipelago belongs 'historically and legally' to Argentina while attempting to dismiss local democracy altogether.

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He told viewers: "There can be no argument. They are part of the Argentine territory."

Before claiming: "The islanders on their usurped territory do not have a legitimate right to self-determination and any argument on any such self-determination is invalid."

The Argentine leader went on to target the lucrative Sea Lion oilfield located roughly 130 miles off the Falklands coast, describing the energy project as a 'clear and present danger'.

The UK has confirmed British armed forces remain on standby 24/7 to defend the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands (Getty stock)

In his address, Milei also took aim at Britain, describing the UK as a nation 'in decline; while boasting about plans for a new naval base in Tierra del Fuego.

Despite Milei's warnings, UK officials have stood firm on the islanders' rights and confirmed British military forces are prepared to protect the overseas territory at a moment's notice.

When asked about defending the islands, the UK Government emphasized that 'our armed forces are on standby 24/7 to protect the UK and our interests'.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband echoed those sentiments, writing on social media that the UK would 'resolutely uphold' the self-determination of the islanders under international law.

Defense Secretary Wes Streeting also fired back: "Milei’s statement overnight tells us more about domestic politics in Argentina than it does about the Falkland Islands.

"The Falklands are British because Falkland Islanders choose to be British. Our commitment to the Falklands is absolute and unshakeable."

Argentine President Javier Milei claimed the Falkland Islands are 'historically and legally' Argentine during a televised address (Luis ROBAYO / AFP via Getty Images)

The escalation follows comments from President Donald Trump, who hinted Washington might not assist the UK in any future conflict over the territory - citing the UK's lack of support during his ongoing war in Iran.

"Your country was not there to help me," he said.

Trump added: "And you went there and you just took it back very quickly and there was no games. So I don't know if you're prepared to do that.

"I just don't know if you have the capacity to do that."

British and Israeli energy firms Rockhopper Exploration and Navitas Petroleum confirmed their extraction timeline will remain completely unaffected despite Milei's host of sanction threats.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch also weighed in on the political row, asserting that 'Britain does not surrender to bullies' in the face of external aggression.

Over 40 years after the 1982 war, the islanders voted overwhelmingly in 2013 to remain a British overseas territory, with 99.8% voting in favor - although that hasn't stopped Milei from claiming the archipelago is Argentina's.