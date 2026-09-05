UK's Falkland Islands stance revealed after Argentina's president makes big threat
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UK's Falkland Islands stance revealed after Argentina's president makes big threat

President Javier Milei has claimed the Falkland Islands - which he refers to as Islas Malvinas - is legally Argentina's

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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