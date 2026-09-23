'Miracle on the Hudson' hero Capt. Sully details first signs of Alzheimer's he noticed before diagnosis
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'Miracle on the Hudson' hero Capt. Sully details first signs of Alzheimer's he noticed before diagnosis

Seventeen years after saving 155 lives on the Hudson, Capt. Sully Sullenberger detailed the early signs of Alzheimer's he spotted at home.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Health, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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