Billy Ray Cyrus, 64, has opened up about his near-fatal sepsis diagnosis in 2024, after describing his recovery as a 'miracle'.

The singer noted that his whole body was 'swollen' following the diagnosis, which affects more than 1.7 million Americans every year, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cyrus claimed that his 'prayers were answered' after making a full recovery that even perplexed his doctors.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the country star said: "I don't know exactly how it evolved. It was my worst nightmare.

Advert

"Two years before that, my mom had died in that hospital, in the very floor that I was on."

The dad-of-six lost his mom, 85-year-old Ruth Ann, in 2022.

Thanking God for saving his life, Cyrus added: "That's a miracle."

The star has opened up about his horror diagnosis. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Following the horror diagnosis, the songwriter also dealt with subsequent vocal paralysis, which occurs when nerve impulses to the larynx (voice box) are disrupted, preventing the muscles that control one or both vocal cords from moving.

The 64-year-old opened up about his fears of never singing again, but noted that his daughter Noah's lyrics about resilience made him determined to rehab his voice.

He said: "Noah's got that one song, 'Don't Put It All on Me', that honestly saved my life."

The star added: "In this very broken moment of my life, my little grandson Bear looked at me and said, 'Try again'.

"And up until that moment, he had never spoken to me at all. I wasn't even sure if he knew my name. In that moment I thought, 'He's telling you something'."

The singer has now been dating actress Elizabeth Hurley for a year. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Cyrus is now in a year-long relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley, who he admits never let him quit when he was struggling.

What are the symptoms of sepsis?

"Sepsis is a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection," as per the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms often come on quickly, and can be hard to spot.

Some of the most common include a change in mental status, fast and shallow breathing, sweating for no clear reason, feeling lightheaded, shivering, and painful urination.

The medical outlet adds: "Symptoms of sepsis are not specific. They can vary from person to person, and sepsis may appear differently in children than in adults."

When sepsis isn't treated early, it can progress into septic shock, which is a life-threatening emergency.

It triggers a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can cause damage to the lungs, kidneys, liver, and other vital organs, according to Mayo Clinic.