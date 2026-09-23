Scientists make stunning realization after discovering perfectly preserved T-Rex on ranch in US

Ross Geller would be jumping for joy, as scientists have realized just how extraordinary a preserved Tyrannosaurus rex really is.

The 67-million-year-old dinosaur specimen, called 'Rex Junior' was found in Wyoming, near Zerbst Ranch over 20 years ago. Rex is being studied by University of Chicago Paleontologist Paul Sereno, who told Cowboy State Daily: “I was told this might be an extraordinary specimen.

“I would ultimately realize two decades later how extraordinary it was," he added.

But what's so extraordinary about him? Well, a lot of it is actually being kept secret. However, what Sereno will tell us is that he 'doesn't see scales,' which they are traditionally thought to have had.

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Despite this, the skeleton isn't what you'd picture in a museum. It has no skull or tail, however the specimen does have a complete forearm - which makes it extremely unique.

“It was the only complete T. rex hand and forearm ever found,” Sereno told the outlet.

Unlike this picture, the Rex Junior was only a partial skeleton (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

“Every single bone, in place outside of the ribcage. I was totally shocked," he added.

All in all, Rex Junior has 'both arms, the torso, and the base of the neck'.

Unfortunately though, the tail and skull have both been lost to erosion. However, his wishbone was found attached to the shoulder, exactly where it should be.

Another interesting thing about the specimen, was that his 'articulated bones are squashed, distorted, or scattered'.

Here, the expert says it looks like he 'went to sleep'.

But why is this so interesting?

Well, he tells the outlet that he 'doesn't look dry at all'.

"I think the position of the hands and ribs is too natural. It’s preserved in a lifelike position," he says, adding that he doesn't believe the dinosaur was actually dead when he was buried all those years ago.

Experts are keeping hush for the time being (Photo by Tian Yuhao/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

In fact, he believes the dinosaur was 'buried alive' in a flood, stating that 'it was breathing when it was suddenly buried' and that Rex Junior 'didn't have a chance to escape'.

However, we'll have to wait to find out more, with the expert only teasing that 'they don't see scales'. He adds that he is 'very very lucky' to have a T-Rex to study.

Scientists created a 'T-Rex handbag'

Completely unrelated to Rex Junior, earlier this year, it was revealed that scientists had managed to create a 'T-Rex handbag'.

Although, it's not what you think.

The 'leather' has been made in a lab which is inspired by T-Rex protein sequences which palaeontologists have reconstructed, rather than magically being able to use the real skin.

It was manufactured by Polish techwear label Enfin Levé, and will be on display at the Art Zoo Museum in Amsterdam.

Bas Korsten is the global chief creative officer at VML, who announced the development, said in a statement to USA Today: "At the moment, lab-grown leather often struggles in the luxury space because it’s seen as an imitation – something trying to replicate traditional leather, but never quite achieving the same sense of exclusivity. With T-Rex leather, the intention is to shift that perception entirely.

"By positioning T-Rex leather as ultra-luxury, we’re showing that ethical, lab-grown materials can be just as desirable – if not more so – than traditional leather."







