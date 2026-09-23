Scientists make stunning realization after discovering perfectly preserved T-Rex on ranch in US
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Scientists make stunning realization after discovering perfectly preserved T-Rex on ranch in US

Experts believe the dinosaur may have been 'buried alive during a flood'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Topics: Dinosaurs, Science, History

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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