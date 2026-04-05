Scientists have managed to create a 'T-Rex' leather handbag, which is now going on sale for an enormous price.

Tyrannosaurus Rex walked the Earth some 65 million years ago, before the great extinction event which saw the dinosaurs vanish from the face of the Earth.

That is, unless you count the birds as dinosaurs of course, in which case they still walk and fly among us.

The T-Rex is probably the most famous dinosaur of them all, though academic consensus is that it was probably covered in feathers, rather than being the scaly menace from Jurassic Park.

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Now, in something which could even come from a plot of that very movie, scientists have produced 'T-Rex leather'.

But, you may be wondering, T-Rex only survives in fossils, and while there are extraordinary examples of dinosaur skin being fossilized, you couldn't make leather out of this.

Well, that's because the scientists haven't literally resurrected the T-Rex, only to then use its skin for leather.

T-Rex only survives in fossilized remains (Marc Dozier/Getty)

Instead, the 'leather' has been made in a lab which is inspired by T-Rex protein sequences which palaeontologists have reconstructed.

The bag was manufactured by Polish techwear label Enfin Levé, and will be on display at the Art Zoo Museum in Amsterdam.

Bas Korsten is the global chief creative officer at VML, the business which announced the development, as well as bio-technology companies The Organoid Company and Lab-Grown Leather Ltd.

Korsten explained that the idea of using this 'T-Rex leather' is that it will create an image for lab-produced leather as a high-end item.

In a statement to USA Today, Korsten said: "At the moment, lab-grown leather often struggles in the luxury space because it’s seen as an imitation – something trying to replicate traditional leather, but never quite achieving the same sense of exclusivity. With T-Rex leather, the intention is to shift that perception entirely.

"By positioning T-Rex leather as ultra-luxury, we’re showing that ethical, lab-grown materials can be just as desirable – if not more so – than traditional leather.

T-Rex may have had feathers (MARTIN BERTRAND/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

"If we can change how people think about these materials, we truly believe that broader adoption will follow."

Once the exhibition is over, the bag will be auctioned off, and the starting price really does put the 'ultra' in 'ultra-luxury'.

That's because the starting price for this bag will be a whopping $663,000.

This synthetic leather doesn't require tanning, a process which can damage the environment.

Che Connon, CEO of Lab-Grown Leather, said in a statement: "This venture showcases the power of cell-based technology to create materials that are both innovative and ethically sound."