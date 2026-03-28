A company has produced a new high-tech vehicle that can take people down to the ocean's depths in what has been dubbed the world's fastest 'underwater supercar', for those who can afford it.

The submersible manufacturer U-Boat Worx has shared their new 'Super Sub' creation and its exciting top speed. Well, exciting if you're underwater, as it can reach a maximum of around 10mph (nine knots), or about half the speed of a military submarine.

Unlike filmmaker James Cameron's famous $10 million one-man submarine, which he used to explore the Mariana Trench in 2012, U-Boat Worx claim to have made a vehicle that can take three people to a depth of 300 meters in style.

And the Super Sub won't even break the banks of any billionaires and centi-millionaires who are looking to literally add a new dimension to their superyacht adventures, with the high-tech vehicle costing a, relatively, affordable $5.75 million. Or, the cost of a Bugatti Divo.

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U-Boat Worx have been developing submarines for the uber wealthy over the past two decades (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apart from its price tag, the main thing that separates the Super Sub from other attempts at private submersibles is the comparative comfort in which its wealthy occupants can explore the ocean.

What sets it apart is its ability to descend and manoeuvre at 45 degree angles with a relatively high top speed and a range of 10 nautical miles, with a safe exploring depth of 300 meters below the ocean's surface.

U-Boat Worx said they had designed the system to be a 'flight-like' experience but under the water, using hydronamic lift to ensure a smoother experience while descending to almost 1000ft.

This gives the Super Sub's operators greater control over it as they plumb the depths of our planet's last great unexplored space, as well as the ability to end their voyage at the comfort of their own superyacht.

Although 2023's deadly OceanGate Titan submersible disaster, which killed its four wealthy passengers and the company's CEO, might make some think twice before exploring the cold depths of the seven seas - this time around there will be plenty of safety measures and redundancies.

The Super Sub (pictured) is designed for exploring wrecks and the ocean's depths (U-Boat Worx)

The Super Sub will soon be available for high net worth adventures on the high seas, after completing a series of sea trials off the island of Curaçao, near northern Venezuela, with engineers testing a number of important features before putting it on the market.

That included testing its safety systems and plane-like controls, alongside its propulsion system and other pieces of technology to keep its occupants safe while on the ocean's floor.

U-Boat Worx have included an on-board sonar system to scan the seabed and adjust the path of the Super Sub to prevent any collisions, with a number of other redundancies to ensure there is no repeat of previous rivals OceanGate's mistakes.

Importantly, that means owners of the Super Sub can expect up to 96 hours of life support on board, as well as an automated depth-detecting system to prevent the 'underwater supercar' from the dangerous pressures of the deep sea.

With all of its sea trials passed, U-Boat Worx expects to handover their first finished model to a wealthy owner within weeks.