A groundbreaking new study has found that artificial intelligence (AI) is posing a greater job risk to woman than it is to men.

The rise of AI has been astronomical in recent years to the point where some people are worried the technology may leave them unemployed and out of a job.

On the other end of the spectrum, there's also people that are generally excited by the prospect of where AI can go in the future and how it may ultimately be able to make our lives easier.

A recently published study has however looked into the potential downsides of AI, particularly with how it's impacting women's work.

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The report, titled AI and Emerging Risks for Women Workers, revealed that women make up more than eight in ten workers in the most AI-vulnerable occupations.

The data also concluded that women of color form more than 30 percent of workers in jobs which are considered to be most vulnerable from the rise of AI.

A groundbreaking study on AI has just been released (Getty Stock Photo)

Jocelyn Frye, president of the National Partnership for Women & Families, said: "AI is beginning to influence and change American workplaces, at a time when we still have so much work to do to create workspaces that are equitable and fair for women, especially women of color.

"Because women are significantly overrepresented in positions such as secretaries, office clerks and receptionists, they will be uniquely affected by this technology. Without clear standards and accountability, we risk reinforcing the same inequities that have shaped our economy for decades."

Meanwhile, Tanya Goldman, a senior fellow at the National Partnership for Women & Families, added: "Right now, too many workers are navigating the use of AI in their workplaces without proper protections in place.

"Lawmakers have an opportunity – and a responsibility – to set clear rules that both support the responsible use of these tools and protect workers from harm."

The rise of AI is apparently providing a greater job risk to women (Getty Stock Photo)

UNILAD recently asked ChatGPT what jobs are most at risk from AI, and rather than naming any specific professions, the chatbot went for all of us.

ChatGPT said that ‘calculators didn’t eliminate accountants, and the internet didn’t eliminate journalists', but they changed their jobs ‘drastically’.

The chatbot added: "I don’t think any profession is permanently ‘safe'. AI capability is moving too fast for absolute predictions.

"The question isn’t ‘Will AI affect this field?’ The question is, ‘Which human skills in this field remain scarce?’"