Death row killer Christa Pike taken to hospital after lethal injection as lawyer issues update
Home>News>US News

Death row killer Christa Pike taken to hospital after lethal injection as lawyer issues update

Christa Pike was allegedly still 'snoring' after the drugs had been administered

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Christa Pike’s legal team

Topics: Crime, US News, Death Row

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: