Supreme Court clears Tennessee to execute Christa Pike after halting eleventh-hour appeal
Home>News>US News

Supreme Court clears Tennessee to execute Christa Pike after halting eleventh-hour appeal

Tennessee's execution of Christa Pike is back on after the Supreme Court threw out a temporary halt granted by an appeals court.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: BBC News

Topics: Crime, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: