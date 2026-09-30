Doctor issues warning to anyone who gets migraines with advice that is 'so important'

A television doctor has issued a strict warning to anyone who suffers from migraines after questionable health hacks began flooding social media.

Dr Xand appeared on the UK's BBC Morning Live to discuss the neurological condition in detail yesterday (September 29). During the segment, he urged viewers to think twice before trying unverified remedies they see on the internet.

To understand the scale of the issue, the Migraine Trust notes the condition affects approximately 10 to 15 million people in the UK - that equates to roughly one in seven adults across the country, with an estimated 190,000 attacks occurring every single day.

Despite these high figures, fewer than one in five sufferers receive a formal clinical diagnosis from a medical professional.

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As for what exactly a migraine is, the UK's National Health Service (NHS) describes it as a complex condition that is far worse than just a bad headache.

It manifests as distinct episodes known as attacks, which can cause physical symptoms lasting anywhere from four hours to three days - and these episodes frequently force people to rest in a dark, quiet room due to an extreme sensitivity to light, sound, and smells.

Dr Xand warned people against taking health advice from social media (BBC)

During a flare-up, sufferers can also experience nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, and diarrhea, while some people experience a migraine with aura, causing temporary neurological warning signs to appear right before or during the headache.

These signs can last up to an hour and include visual disturbances like flashing lights, zigzag lines, blind spots, or temporary vision loss. With so many people seeking relief, social media platforms are currently flooded with unverified hacks claiming to cure the condition.

Addressing this trend, TV host Michelle Ackerley asked Dr Xand about three specific home remedies that are commonly shared online.

"There are so many myths and remedies you can find, especially when it comes to migraines... it would be good to know if any do help," Ackerley said.

She asked if taking painkillers with a cup of coffee, putting a peeled potato on your head, or soaking feet in hot water actually worked.

"The central thing is do not get your health advice from social media, and that is so important,” Dr Xand replied.

“All of those seem a little bit plausible and a little bit ridiculous at the same time. But one of the three is true, and that one is the cup of coffee.

Dr Xand advised viewers against putting peeled potatoes on their heads when suffering migraines (Getty Stock)

"There is some evidence that taking caffeine with painkillers seems to boost the effects of painkillers. You can see now on the high street if you're buying painkillers that some of them will come with caffeine."

He continued: "So paracetamol and ibuprofen in combination, with some caffeine, around 150ml of caffeine, so a cup of normal coffee, not super strong, will get you there. Won't work for everyone. But don't get into the potato and hot water [hacks], it can be dangerous."

Instead of relying on internet trends, the NHS recommends taking acute medications like painkillers or triptans as soon as a migraine starts for the best chance at relief, while patients are also advised to lie down in a quiet, darkened room to reduce sensitivity to light and sound.

Applying an ice pack or a cool cloth to your forehead or the back of your neck can help ease the discomfort. Alternatively, a warm pack can be used if you experience muscle tension.

It is also advised to sip water continuously throughout the episode, as dehydration can make a migraine worse.