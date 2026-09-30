Doctor issues warning to anyone who gets migraines with advice that is 'so important'
Home>News>Health

Doctor issues warning to anyone who gets migraines with advice that is 'so important'

Anyone who has ever suffered a migraine understands just how excruciating they are, that's why Dr Xand has urged people to heed his advice

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: BBC

Topics: Health, NHS, UK News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

X

@JMYjourno

Choose your content: