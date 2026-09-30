Trump's AI contract has huge spelling mistake as Super Intelligence initiative is mocked
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Trump's AI contract has huge spelling mistake as Super Intelligence initiative is mocked

The typo appears in a document signed by Trump and some of America’s biggest tech bosses

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Artificial Intelligence

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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