Prison responds after claims of Diddy's shocking VIP treatment behind bars surface

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has responded to the reports that Sean 'Diddy' Combs is getting special treatment behind bars.

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix after being found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution earlier this year.

He was cleared of the most serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Diddy was set to be released in June 2028, but today (September 30) it was reported that this had been moved up to January 2028, as per USA TODAY.

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While most prisoners aren't living a particularly luxury life, it has been reported that Combs is seemingly living it up at FCI Fort Dix, according a new report by NBC News.

They claim that there are men who cook and clean for him, do his laundry, and 'even a man who gives him Chinese-style massages'.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence behind bars (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Diddy's alleged luxury life in prison

One fellow inmate who spoke to the news outlet on the basis of anonymity said: "This is not some normal [expletive] you see in jail. This is some rich [expletive]. It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy."

Video footage obtained by NBC appears to show the 56-year-old hitmaker with a cellphone.

Sources claim he uses the device to 'scroll Instagram and scan nude and sexually explicit photos that an old girlfriend sends him'.

Diddy also allegedly has access to booze that's 'smuggled in by guards' which he then shares with his prison pals.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons has since responded to the allegations.

Federal Bureau of Prisons' response

They said that they 'do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual' for privacy reasons and don't comment on 'anecdotal allegations'.

In a more general statement, they continued their message to UNILAD: "Like all correctional agencies, contraband, particularly cell phones, narcotics, and weapons, remains a constant challenge, and we continue to tackle the problem of contraband being introduced into our facilities. Inmates are not permitted to have access to cell phones, and all incarcerated individuals in the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) who are found to violate the "Inmate Discipline Program" policy are subject to sanctions.

"We are fully committed to safeguarding everyone in our custody and to maintaining the safety and security of our correctional staff and surrounding communities. To this end, we operate under a controlled environment that is both secure and humane.

"Additionally, based on the need to ensure safety and security in our institutions and in accordance with privacy concerns, we do not discuss potential allegations of staff misconduct, nor do we confirm or deny the existence of a corresponding investigation.

"However, we generally can tell you that allegations of staff misconduct are taken seriously and, consistent with national policy, referred for investigation if warranted. Incidents of potential criminal activity or misconduct inside BOP facilities are thoroughly investigated for potential administrative discipline or criminal prosecution."