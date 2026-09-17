Name of Lady Gaga's first baby revealed as well as the touching meaning behind it
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Name of Lady Gaga's first baby revealed as well as the touching meaning behind it

Lady Gaga was recently spotted carrying a newborn baby on a walk in California

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Topics: Lady Gaga, Entertainment

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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