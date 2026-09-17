Name of Lady Gaga's first baby revealed as well as the touching meaning behind it

More details about Lady Gaga's firstborn has been revealed, including where and when the tot was born.

News recently broke that the 'Born This Way' singer was a mom after she was pictured out and about with a baby held closely to her chest.

In the photos, obtained by Page Six, Gaga, 40, was snapped with a newborn baby (believed to be a baby girl) swaddled around her body as her fiancé Michael Polanksy, 42, walked close by.

Now the baby's name, when she was born, where she was born, and the meaning behind her unique moniker has been revealed.

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Per a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Gaga's daughter is called Rose Bean Polansky. She was born June 9 at 11:19 p.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA.

Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga welcomed their first child together in June (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The tot was delivered by Dr. Robert Katz, according to the celebrity gossip website.

As to what the singer's daughter's name means, an insider told PEOPLE that it's inspired by the song 'La Vie En Rose', which Gaga famously covered in her movie A Star Is Born.

Gaga also has a large tattoo on her spine of a single rose on a long stem with 'la vie en rose' written alongside it.

As for the second part of the baby's name, it's suspected that it may pay tribute to Carl Bean, who reportedly inspired Gaga’s song 'Born This Way'.

Gaga's reps declined to comment when contacted by UNILAD.

Fans think there were signs that the singer was expecting her first child with Polanksy, one being that she had expressed her desire to have a baby in the near future in numerous interviews last year.

She told Stephen Colbert: "I would like to do many things. All of these things are open. But what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope."

Gaga has a large tattoo of a single rose going down her spine (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Gaga echoed similar sentiments to The New York Times.

"I’m excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it," Gaga admitted.

"The thing that’s the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing. So the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that’s the thing that I believe in the most."

Adding fuel to the fire, the singer has been keeping quite the low profile of late...

She wasn't in attendance at this year's Met Gala and one of her last public appearances was at the New York premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in April. She was then seen at The Grove in LA back in May for an event, says Page Six.

Supposedly she's been enjoying living a quieter life, according to a source who spoke to the outlet.

"She hasn’t really gotten to have a private life since she was like 22," they said. "She’s been laying low since the tour ended."