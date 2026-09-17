The list of the wealthiest Americans has been revealed, and almost all of them are closer than you'd expect.

The Forbes 400 list is the annual report that keeps us in the know about who earns what and where they rank against one another.

From tech leaders like Bill Gates, to singers such as Taylor Swift – if they're rich, you'd better bet your bottom dollar they're on there.

However, regardless of the fact that the US is a large nation with 50 states, eight of the top ten richest people across the nation, reside in the same three states.

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Now, that's what I call keeping your competition at arms length.

You're probably wondering who is on there, so I'll keep the rambling to a minimum.

Mark Zuckerberg made the list (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Who are the top 10 wealthiest people in the US?

Do you know what's sickening?

That every person on the list needs to make at least $4.4 billion to rank, and there's a lot of people who made the cut.

To nobody's surprise, Elon Musk holds the top spot for the fifth year in a row, thanks to his impressive $949.4 billion net worth that can be put down to his brief stint as the world’s first trillionaire during SpaceX’s June IPO, per real-time figures.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is second on the list with his $370.9 billion, and then Larry Page, the CEO of Alphabet Inc., ranks third with a whopping $283 billion.

In fourth, was Michael Dell of Dell Technologies, at $279.5 billion.

Fifth saw Google's Sergey Brin's net worth of $260.5 billion take him to the list of top 10 wealthiest people in the US.

In sixth place Forbes reported went to Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, who has a net worth of $232.5b.

Seventh place shows Larry Ellison of Oracle's $194.7b, and eighth place is held for Jensen Huang, the leader of Semiconductors, who has $189.9b.

Finally, Microsoft's Steve Ballmer takes the ninth spot with his new worth of $155.1b and in tenth, is Warren Buffet, of Berkshire Hathaway, with $145.1b.

They live in the same three states (Getty Stock Images)

Where do almost all ten wealthiest people in the US live?

Would it shock you to know that eight of the top ten wealthiest people in the US all live in either Texas, California, or Florida, with the exception of Nebraska's Buffet and Washington man, Ballmer?

Anyway, there was once a woman who knocked Musk off the top spot earlier this year...well, kinda. Small business owner Sophie Downing had one hell of a year in February when she looked down at her coffee, which she'd bought with a gift card, and realized she was a quadrillionaire.

According to the receipt, the UK lady found out she had £63 quadrillion ($85 quadrillion) left on her £10 Christmas voucher for the 200 Degrees Coffee chain.

So at that time, she was like 100,000 times richer than Elon Musk (don't quote me on that math).