The 10 richest people in America almost all live in the same three states except two
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The 10 richest people in America almost all live in the same three states except two

Trillions of dollars make up the Forbes 400 richest people

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Elon Musk, Money, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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