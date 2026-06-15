If you've had Poker Face on rotation since 2008 without ever questioning what it was actually about, you're not alone, but it turns out the meaning behind one of the biggest pop songs of the last two decades is a lot more personal, and a lot more explicit, than most people realised.

Lady Gaga has spoken openly about the fact that Poker Face is rooted in her bisexuality and the specific experience of being with a male partner while her mind was elsewhere.

The song's central metaphor, keeping a straight face, giving nothing away, was drawn directly from her own life.

She would think about women while being intimate with her boyfriend, and the "poker face" of the title was the expression she wore to make sure he never found out.

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It's a meaning that's been hiding in plain sight for nearly two decades, and a viral Instagram reel from creator Elizabeth Devastato has sent people back to the lyrics with fresh ears.

Lady Gaga has been open about her sexuality in the past (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

What is Lady Gaga's Poker Face actually about?

"Songs that hit different when you know what they're actually written about," Devastato captioned the clip.

"Lady Gaga actually wrote this song about fantasizing about being with a woman while you're with a man."

She pointed to one lyric in particular as the giveaway: the line "She's got me like nobody", the "she" in question referring not to a rival, but to the woman Gaga was privately thinking about.

"When she says 'he can't read my poker face,' she's actually referring to the guy not being able to tell that she's been fantasizing about this woman while she's with him," Devastato explained.

"Go back and listen to it. Knowing this, it's gonna hit different."





The Gambling Lyrics Hit Very Differently Now

The song was co-written with producer RedOne, and the pair deliberately threaded the bisexuality theme through a web of casino and gambling references, many of which take on a far more loaded meaning once you know the context.

References to "Russian Roulette," "folding," and a "hard pair" aren't all about poker, they're layered sexual innuendos that map directly onto the experience Gaga was describing.

The poker face itself becomes the central act of the song: bluffing your way through intimacy, keeping your cards close, not letting the person across from you see what hand you're actually holding.

Lady Gaga's Poker Face has left many not fully understanding the meaning of the song (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Is Lady Gaga bisexual?

None of this is a secret Gaga has tried to keep. She has spoken candidly in interviews over the years about her bisexuality and the personal experiences that fed into her early music.

Poker Face, released in 2008 as the second single from her debut album The Fame, went to number one in 20 countries and remains one of the best-selling singles in history, which means an awful lot of people have been singing along to lyrics they only half understood.



