British mom facing 20 years in Cambodian prison claims she was 'set up' as she shares dark reality of life behind bars
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British mom facing 20 years in Cambodian prison claims she was 'set up' as she shares dark reality of life behind bars

Tamara Martins was found with a large amount of cannabis in her suitcase

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: UK News, Drugs, World News, Crime, Travel

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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