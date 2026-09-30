A woman facing up to two decades behind bars thousands of miles from home is struggling 'to see the light at the end of the tunnel' following her arrest.

Tamara Martins, from Croydon, UK, was discovered with 34.5kg of cannabis in her luggage at Techo International Airport in Cambodia.

The 31-year-old claims she was 'set up' and that she had no idea that she was carrying drugs. Apparently, she was offered a fee by a man in a bar if she agreed to carry a suitcase full of electronics back to the UK.

Cambodia has a zero-tolerance policy for drug trafficking and, since Tamara was found with 71 packages of cannabis, she's now facing 20 years behind bars. Meanwhile, her 10-year-old daughter is back at home in the UK.

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Tamara's brother, Trey, 29, is caring for his niece and trying to get legal support for his sister in Cambodia.

Tamara Martins, 31, was allegedly found with over 30kg of cannabis in her luggage (Facebook)

Recalling the moment he learned of Tamara's arrest, Trey told Daily Mail: "I didn't even know she was in Cambodia until she called me. All I heard was her crying. She said, 'I've been arrested. I've been arrested.'"

He went on: "She was extremely erratic. She was upset, asking if I could do anything to help, and saying how sorry she was."

Trey further insisted that his sibling has 'never been arrested for anything to do with drugs and she's never been involved in that sort of stuff'.

Reportedly Tamara was being held at a tourist detention center at first, but has since been transferred to Correctional Center 2 (CC2), a women's prison in Phnom Penh.

Apparently CC2 has been 'hell' for Tamara. She said in a letter to Trey: "It's hell in here. I haven't been able to sleep, eat or anything.

"I have to try and not think so much about life at home otherwise I'll die from a broken heart... It's really difficult and hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Tamara added: "The circumstances are so bad, without money here, you are in the gutter."

Trey said that Tamara's daughter has no idea that her mom has been arrested and that he's told the ten-year-old that she's OK.

Tamara is facing up to 20 years imprisonment in Cambodia (Getty Stock Image)

Tamara's arrest comes shortly after UK Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty issued a warning about the harsh punishments people may face if they are detained overseas.

"Far too many British nationals are being lured into drug smuggling schemes by criminal gangs that promise free travel or a quick way to make cash," he said in a September 14 press release.

"The reality is very different, and detainees are warning about the dire living conditions they now face decades in prison or, in some countries, the possibility of the death penalty.

"Organized criminals are only interested in their own profit and do not care about the devastating consequences for the people they recruit.

"Our advice is clear: never carry drugs or items for others. Remember no holiday, payment or opportunity is worth risking your freedom, your future or your life."

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.